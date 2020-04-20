‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Actor Connie Nielson Unsure Movie Will Hit August Release Date

One member of the Wonder Woman 1984 cast isn’t so sure the movie is going to be able to release on its new date. Connie Nielson talked to Jason Nathanson of ABC News late last week, and among the topics, she touched on was the DC Comics movie having its release date moved back and whether or not she thought it would be able to hit theaters this fall.

Nielson was making an appearance in a video that was posted on Twitter by Nathanson to promote another film, Sea Fever. After talking a bit about that movie, the conversation moved to Wonder Woman 1984, and she didn’t have a ton of optimism the later release date was late enough.

“I don’t know about the August deadline there. We can all cross fingers, and I sure hope so,” Nielsen admitted in the interview. “The invention of a remedy against this virus will certainly make everything a lot easier. Everyone is waiting to get back to work as well, we’re all waiting to get started on our next projects, so having access to either a vaccine or at least a remedy will be a good thing for us all.”

Nielson isn’t the first to think even an August release date might be too soon. She’s also not the first to talk about there needing to be either a vaccine or a treatment for COVID-19 before people are confident doing things like sitting in a movie theater or stadium. Neither of those things are expected to be available in a widespread format by August.

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially slated for a June release date. Last month the film was rumored to be looking at moving from a movie theater launch to streaming only the way The Hunt and The Invisible Man handled the coronavirus outbreak. Not long after those rumors surfaced, the studio made it clear they wanted Wonder Woman 1984 to air on the big screen and moved it to August.

As the outbreak continues to rage across the country, August isn’t looking far enough away for Nielson. She does have some skin in the game as she’s set to appear in the new movie as Hippolyta, the same character she played in the original Wonder Woman and Justice League.

While Nielson doesn’t believe the new film is going to be able to launch in August, ComicBook recently reported some movie theater chains are hoping to get back in business by late July. Those same theaters would like a blockbuster like Wonder Woman 1984 could bring people back when those theaters open.