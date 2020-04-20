‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Actor Connie Nielsen Unsure Movie Will Hit August Release Date

One member of the Wonder Woman 1984 cast isn’t so sure the movie is going to be released on its new date. Connie Nielsen talked to Jason Nathanson of ABC News late last week, and among the topics she discussed was the DC Comics movie having its release date moved back and whether she thought it would hit theaters this fall.

Nielsen was making an appearance in a video that was posted on Twitter by Nathanson to promote another film, Sea Fever. After talking a bit about that movie, the conversation moved to Wonder Woman 1984, and she didn’t have a ton of optimism the later release date was late enough.

“I don’t know about the August deadline there. We can all cross fingers, and I sure hope so,” Nielsen admitted in the interview. “The invention of a remedy against this virus will certainly make everything a lot easier. Everyone is waiting to get back to work as well, we’re all waiting to get started on our next projects, so having access to either a vaccine or at least a remedy will be a good thing for us all.”

Nielsen isn’t the first to think an August release date might be too soon. She’s also not the only person to talk about the need for either a vaccine or a treatment for COVID-19 before people are confident to do things like sit in a movie theater or stadium. Neither of those things are expected to be available in a widespread format by August.

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially slated for a June release date. Last month, the film was rumored to be changing from a movie theater launch to streaming only, the way The Hunt and The Invisible Man were released during the current pandemic. Not long after those rumors surfaced, however, the studio made it clear they wanted Wonder Woman 1984 to air on the big screen and moved the release to August.

As the outbreak continues to rage across the country, August isn’t looking far enough away for Nielsen. She does have some skin in the game as she’s set to appear in the new movie as Hippolyta, the same character she played in the original Wonder Woman and Justice League.

While Nielsen doesn’t believe the new film is going to be able to launch in August, ComicBook recently reported some movie theater chains are hoping to get back in business by late July. Those same theaters would hope a blockbuster like Wonder Woman 1984 could bring people back when their doors open.