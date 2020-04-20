Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Works Enviable Backside In Latest Instagram Video

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan put her enviable backside on display in her latest workout video, posted to social media platform Instagram on Sunday, April 19.

For the workout, Ashleigh wears a sports bra and leggings from her activewear collection NVGTN. The black top consists of thick shoulder straps that extend into criss-crossing strips of fabric across the upper back. The top leaves cut-outs that give viewers a glimpse of the trainer’s back muscles. The blue leggings are high-waisted and feature a tight fit through the model’s hips, backside, and legs. Ashleigh’s sculpted booty and curvy legs draw the eye.

For footwear, Ashleigh chooses a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a silver necklace and sparkly diamond ring. Her long, blonde tresses are styled in two French braids that extend down over her shoulders. The model makes her face up with thick, black lashes and pink, glossy lips.

The workout, entitled “Total Booty,” consists of four different exercises, each featured in a separate video clip within the post. Ashleigh carries out the workout in her personal gym but as it doesn’t require any equipment, relying instead on body resistance, the workout can be done anywhere.

Ashleigh begins the workout with squats alternating with jump squats. She is featured from behind as she demonstrates the move, making sure to show her followers the correct form and positioning for the exercise.

Ashleigh moves into kneeling glute raises for the second exercise in the circuit, which is carried out from the floor as the model positions her body on hands and knees. She alternates raising each leg out and up behind her to work her glute muscles. The third exercise is reverse lunges. Ashleigh bends deep into each lunge, bringing her knee up to her waist every time she comes out of a lunge.

The final exercise in the circuit is the side lunge variation. Ashleigh leans to one side and sinks into a lunge before moving back into the middle and executing a squat. She then continues on to the opposite side and repeats the exercise.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh writes out each exercise for her 3.4 million followers and includes how many reps and sets they should do for each one. She explains that the workout is great for anyone looking for a killer bodyweight exercise that targets their glutes and adds that her followers can use a resistance band if they’re up for a challenge.

The post earned over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.