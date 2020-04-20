Anna Katharina Glows In A Green Bikini That Shows Off Her Enviable Curves

American swimsuit model Anna Katharina blessed her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a drop-dead gorgeous pic on Sunday night. In the pic, she is seen wearing a deep green string bikini that showcases her enviable curves.

The model struck a sultry pose while standing in the middle of a well-lit room. She put her hands on her hips and gazed intently into the camera. Her stunning mane of golden hair looked elegantly tousled, with her layered locks falling in feathered strands around her face and down her back.

On her top half, Anna rocked a triangular-cut string bikini top that added a little lift to her ample bosom. Her breasts were on display, with the majority of her curvy chest visible, including her plunging cleavage and plenty of sideboob.

From there, the camera caught a luminous glow on Anna’s toned and flat midriff. Her matching green panties covered up her most private areas but left her perky booty on display. She didn’t specify the bikini designer.

Anna sported a full face of makeup for the photo, but she cleverly accentuated her natural beauty rather than overdoing it with bright colors. She went for a bombshell effect complete with smokey eyeshadow and matte nude lipstick. She also wore foundation and bronzer to highlight her high cheekbones and groomed her eyebrows to perfection.

She did not use Instagram’s geotag feature, so it is not clear where the photo shoot was held. However, it looked like she was standing somewhere outdoors. A large light stand was visible behind her, but whoever edited the photo artistically blurred the background and sharpened the focus on the model.

Anna tagged a luxury spray tan artist and photographer Eduardo Ceballos in her snap. She kept her caption simple with a camera emoji.

Her latest Instagram share proved to be a big hit with her millions of followers. The post racked up more than 38,800 likes and accumulated over 600 comments. Dozens of fans flocked to her comments section to praise her beauty, calling her “absolutely gorgeous” or spamming her with fire emoji.

“You are literally soo pretty,” raved one fan, adding a heart emoji to their remark.

“You are absolutely stunningly beautiful. Your eyes captivate me. Stay safe and healthy. Have a great week,” gushed another user, trailing their comment with a smiley face, tulip, and yellow heart emoji.

Recently, Anna flaunted her incredible curves while wearing a metallic pink bikini that left very little to the imagination.