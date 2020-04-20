Rachel McAdams Says She Would Open To Playing ‘Mean Girls’ Character Regina George Again

Over the past weekend, Rachel McAdams appeared during a segment of “Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon” and revealed that she would be open to reprising her famous role as Mean Girls character Regina George in the future, reports Hollywood Life.

“It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!” said the actress.

However, she then clarified that the idea of her playing the “mean girl” again had only been brought up as a joke and not in any serious capacity, at least, not yet.

J Stevens, the Virgin Radio host who interviewed McAdams, asked her if she anticipated the teen comedy having such a “long lasting impression on people” or the fact it would shape “to a large degree pop culture and society.”

“Yeah, it’s really bizarre. I feel really lucky to have been a part of something that’s stuck around — even a little bit. That was never anything I imagined happening in life. It’s strange and surreal still,” she responded.

McAdams added that she hopes the film inspires girls to be “nicer” to each other rather than “the other way around.”

On social media, many of her fans seemed to love the idea of her potentially playing Regina again someday.

The 41-year-old also talked another popular film from her resume, The Notebook, which she co-starred in alongside Ryan Gosling.

According to McAdams, she received a strange phone call from someone at the studio upon completion of the romantic drama. They reportedly told her the film was “beautiful” but would likely lose money, yet they still wanted her to feel proud of her accomplishment, “even if it doesn’t ever go anywhere.”

At the time, McAdams said she wasn’t sure whether to thank them or not, but mentioned that it is difficult to know how well a film is going to perform with audiences.

Mean Girls initially released in 2004 and has since become a cultural phenomenon. Aside from McAdams, the film also starred Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Tina Fey. McAdams played Regina, the queen bee and leader of the “Plastics.”

The film became popular enough to get a Broadway musical adaptation. The Inquisitr previously reported that the musical would be adapted into a movie with Fey returning to pen the script. While McAdams claims no one has approached her about legitimately reprising her iconic role, she could potentially get involved in this new project.