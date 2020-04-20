‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Quinn Stuns Wyatt In Choice Between Sally & Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 21 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is in for a surprise. He currently finds himself in a dilemma and will reach out to Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) for advice, per She Knows Soaps.

Wyatt’s Guilt Over Sally

Wyatt’s guilt over Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) goes much deeper than just putting her out of his house. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) demanded that Sally leave the beach house. She reckoned that Sally wasn’t deteriorating fast enough and that a medical facility would serve her needs better. At the time, Wyatt reluctantly agreed. But, he had a change of heart and pitied his ex-girlfriend in a recent conversation and told her that she was not going anywhere.

It’s not just the guilt over putting out Sally, who’s allegedly terminally ill, but their complicated history. Wyatt knows that he treated Sally badly when he dumped her for Flo for the second time. He knows that he should have treated her better and not tossed her aside like an old rag. He believes that he can make it up to her now that he is caring for her since her devastating diagnosis. But now that Flo wants her out of the beach house, he feels as if he is letting her down again, or so he will tell his mother and Katie.

Wyatt Turns To Quinn & Katie For Advice

Quinn and Katie may offer Wyatt some insight. The Inquisitr reported that Wyatt will turn to the ladies for some advice. He tells them that Flo and Sally seem to be getting on well these days. For one, they’re “not at each other’s throats anymore,” and Sally even sent Flo some flowers. So, he really doesn’t understand why Flo wants Sally to leave.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will offer her opinion on the matter. After all, she has also been at death’s door a few times. It seems unlikely that she will agree with the notion that Sally needs to move out. She knows that Sally might try to rely on herself again and may not seek the intervention she needs.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Wyatt will be stunned when his mother echoes Katie’s advice. If Sally’s time is really short, Wyatt can afford to pay the redhead some more attention. Quinn may show her softer side in this particular issue. She doesn’t want Wyatt to have any regrets about the way he treated Sally.