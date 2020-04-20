‘The Challenge’ Star Jennifer Lee Bounces In Black Sports Bra & Shorts While Jumping Rope

The Challenge star Jennifer Lee showed off some mad jump roping skills in a new Instagram post on Sunday, and her fans appreciated the reality TV star’s cardio prowess.

In the video, Jennifer stood outside in a parking space next to a hill with green grass and shrubs that surrounded a walking path somewhere in West Hollywood, California. For her workout, Jennifer wore a tank-style black sports bra that gave viewers a peek at her cleavage while showing off her shapely shoulders and toned arms. She paired the bra with high waisted black mid-thigh length shorts, which showcased her cut abs, nipped-in waist, and curvy hips. White tennis shoes with a black stripe on the side and white calf-high socks helped complete the sporty look. Finally, the model had her long brunette locks pulled back, and she wore a white cap with black writing to hep hold it back and shield her face from the bright sunlight. She also appeared to have AirPods in her ears as she showed off a variety of rope skipping moves.

Jennifer noted in the caption that she could do cardio all day, and claimed she had high endurance when it came to the heart rate raising activity as opposed to lifting heavy. Her followers appeared to enjoy the video, and it wracked up over 6,100 views. Plus, more than 1,100 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and dozens also took a moment to leave a positive comment for the reality TV star. Throughout the comment section, approving fans left plenty of flame, heart, and bicep emoji to praise the effective cardiovascular workout Jennifer showed off in the clip.

“If I tried to cross in front of me, I’d clothesline myself lol,” joked one fan who felt in awe of Jennifer’s skills.

“I would’ve done a face plant if I tried that,” another Instagrammer noted.

“Cardio is what I need more or, and you be better at. Gosh, I wish I could do that forever,” lamented a third devotee of the former The Challenge contestant.

“I wish you’d had a chance to show your endurance off at The Challenge!!!! Gone too soon,” wrote a fourth disappointed follower.

Not too long ago, Jennifer decided to show off her baking skills wearing a sexy red bra and panties set, which she paired with a classic gingham apron. Her dog also managed to make it into the shots as the model laughed and shared some food.