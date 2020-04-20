Devon Windsor Flaunts Toned Bod In Tight Sports Bra & Leggings

Devon Windsor shared a new Instagram post for her two million followers today. There were two snaps in the series and the model showcased her slender and toned bod in a tight workout ensemble.

In the first picture, the blonde leaned against a concrete wall with floating wooden stairs beside it. She popped her left foot in the air and turned out her knee to the side. She left her hands by her sides as she glanced directly at the camera with her lips parted in a sultry manner.

Devon’s matching outfit included a white sports bra with a half-oval cutout in the front. It had a high neckline and thick straps with a colorful band at the bottom that was red and tan. She also rocked a pair of tight, black leggings with a thick waistband. It was red, white, maroon, and white.

The model wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail with a middle part. Her pose emphasized her long legs.

Behind her was a large floor-to-ceiling windows with views of tall, green plants. And in front of it were large, light-colored vases.

In the second photo, Devon stood with her right knee popped. She flexed her right arm muscles and gave a small smile with her lips closed. Her makeup application was minimal and included dark mascara and light pink lipstick. She accessorized with a ton of bracelets on her right wrist and a row of matching small drop earrings.

The new update has received over 14,000 likes so far with many of her fans taking to the comments section with a variety of messages.

“Love is a canvas furnished by nature and embroidered with imagination. And you are the most beautiful work on this canvas,” gushed an admirer.

Others left their reactions to taking part in her live workout.

“That workout was a major leg burner,” declared a second social media user.

“Did your workout! What a sweat!” exclaimed a third supporter.

“Is this in Miami? Beautiful house!” wrote another curious follower.

Devon posted another Instagram update yesterday, that time flaunting her incredible figure in a light yellow bikini. She was photographed as she rode a cruiser bike at the beach. Her top had a high neckline and her bottoms had thick straps. It featured an abstract line design that was reminiscent of zebra stripes. She wore her hair down in a heavy side part with the wind blowing pieces of her locks into her face.