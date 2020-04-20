NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Would Be ‘Excellent Fit’ To Replace Ivica Zubac As LA Clippers Starting Center

When he was waived after the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins said that he’s not ruling out the possibility of signing with the Los Angeles Lakers again when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, with the Lakers expected to prioritize re-signing Dwight Howard, Cousins may end up joining a different team in the 2020 NBA free agency. Cousins may have spent the past years dealing with multiple injuries but if he will accept a cheap contract in the 2020 NBA offseason, several NBA teams will surely express a strong interest in adding him to their roster.

If he fails to secure a new deal with the Lakers, Cousins could sign with an NBA team that would enable him to showcase his talent to rebuild his value while giving him the opportunity to contend for his first NBA championship title. According to Jason Reed of Fansided’s Lake Show Life, one of the most intriguing landing spots for Cousins in the 2020 NBA free agency is the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers may currently be considered as the heavy favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season, but there are still plenty of things that they need to improve on their roster, including the starting center position. Reed believes that signing Cousins would immediately address the Clippers’ need of size, adding that the All-Star big man would be an “excellent fit” to replace Ivica Zubac in their starting lineup.

“Cousins would be an excellent fit. Not only does he give the team size and is an adequate defender to fit the defensive nature of the team, but he is someone who can stretch the court and distributes the basketball quite well for a big man. He is not someone who is going to be a ball-stopper and won’t restrict Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the wings. His numbers might not be the best as the third option, but stylistically, he fits like a glove on the Clippers.”

It would definitely be interesting to see Cousins teaming up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers. Cousins may have spent most of his NBA career as the main option on the offensive end of the floor but his brief stint with the Golden State Warriors proved that he could excel with other superstars in the league. If he returns to his 100 percent health and regains his All-Star form, Cousins could form a formidable “Big Three” with Leonard and George that would make the Clippers a more dangerous team in the Western Conference next season.