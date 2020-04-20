Antje Utgaard Sizzles In Tiny Yellow Bikini In Poolside Pics

Antje Utgaard took to her Instagram page today to share a couple of new bikini pics. The model showcased her incredible figure in a tiny light yellow ensemble with flirty accents.

In the first photo of the two-part series, she was photographed standing in front of a modern pool. She propped up her right knee and placed her hands by her neck. Her bikini popped against her deep tan, and her top had a low neckline that left her cleavage on show. It had a front-tie accent with a tiny bow that also brought attention to her chest. She also rocked matching bottoms with a very low waistline and bows on her hips.

Antje wore her hair down in luxurious waves and they cascaded around her shoulders. She looked directly at the camera with a fierce expression on her face. She parted her lips in a coy manner and her bright red lipstick was hard to miss. The rest of her makeup application included dark eye makeup and dark blush. In addition, she accessorized with thin hoop earrings and a bracelet.

The model stood in between a couple of outdoor lounge chairs. Behind her was a rectangular pool with a white gazebo on the other side.

The second part of the set was of the same image. Except it was zoomed-in more and gave her fans a better look at her toned figure.

The tags in the post revealed that the image was shot by DCVU Photography. She also shared the handle to her second Instagram page.

Moreover, the geotag noted that she was in Los Angeles, California.

The share has been liked over 23,700 times so far and Antje’s admirers took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Absolute GODDESS @awesomeantjay,” gushed a social media user.

Others discussed which of the two images they liked best.

“Up close so we can see your beauty,” declared a second fan.

“I love both pics Antje,” exclaimed a third devotee.

“Far away due to regulations lol,” joked another follower.

The model often flaunts her curves in bikinis, and took to Instagram five days ago with another swimsuit snap. That time, she rocked a yellow bikini with an elaborate pair of bottoms. Antje posed facing the camera straight on and tugged at her top with her left hand and raised a red popsicle to her mouth with her right hand. She popped out her right hip slightly and her pose brought attention to her bottoms. These featured tasseled accents.