Robin Holzken Flaunts Incredible Bod In Tight Swimsuit

Robin Holzken commemorated her 23rd birthday on her Instagram page today with a stunning swimsuit pic. She showcased her toned physique in the summery snap.

The model posed at the ocean and stood in shallow waters with her feet apart. She appeared to have been photographed in the middle of playing with her hair, and she held her locks above herself with both of her hands. Her ensemble was white with an off-the-shoulder cut. The right sleeve incorporated a silver circular hoop and it had a tight fit that allowed her to show off her figure.

Robin’s tiny waist and slender figure was hard to miss in the photo. She also smiled widely and it looked like she was having a lot of fun. Her makeup application was hard to discern, but it appeared to be natural-looking. Moreover, she accessorized with a couple of small hoop earrings but nothing else.

The water below her appeared bright turquoise but the rest of the ocean photographed very lightly. The image was shot on a day with lots of small, puffy clouds in the skies. Some of the clouds glowed with pink and yellow tones.

The share has been liked over 10,600 times so far and Robin’s followers headed to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday and to share their compliments.

There were many models, particularly from Sports Illustrated, that stopped by with sweet messages. This included a shout-out from Brooks Nader.

“So thankful you were born sista!!” she exclaimed, using a red heart emoji to punctuate their comment.

Camille Kostek also left a message.

“Happy birthday angel!!!” she wrote.

Other followers also posted their best wishes for the model.

“Happy Birthday sweet angel!!!! I hope you have the best day and when this is all over we’ll celebrate by playing with puppies!” suggested a fan.

“Happy birthday, Robin!! Can’t wait to celebrate with you when things are back to “normal” (And you don’t have any wrinkles!!),” noted a fourth social media user, taking note of her long caption.

The SI model often showcases her bod in a variety of swimwear, and she shared another update on March 18 that was of herself in a bikini. It was a sparkling purple ensemble with a top that had a low scoop neckline. Her bottoms were high-waisted with a boy shorts-style fit. Robin’s skin glistened in the bright sunlight and she wore her hair down in a side part. She posed next to a dark rock formation.