NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Only Trading Kevin Love For ‘Offer They Deem Worthy,’ Per Chris Fedor

All-Star power forward Kevin Love has gone through plenty of ups and downs since being named as the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ franchise. Love spent his first year as the Cavaliers’ main man dealing with multiple injuries and despite his full recovery, Cleveland is still highly expected to suffer another huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season. With his inability to help the Cavaliers remain a competitive team in the Eastern Conference, it’s no longer surprising that rumors are swirling nonstop around Love and his future in the league.

No matter how many times they insist that they have no intention of moving Love, most people believe that his departure from the Cavaliers is inevitable. However, if ever they finally consider trading Love and undergo a full-scale rebuild, the Cavaliers are highly expected to demand valuable assets in return. According to Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Cavaliers will only trade Love if they receive an “offer they deem worthy.”

“If the Cavs get an offer they deem worthy then they will consider it. But they still see him as a valuable piece, one that threads the needle between their present and future. They aren’t going to give him away for nothing. They aren’t going to accept a salary dump either. Sources maintain it will take a combination of picks and players for the Cavs to send him elsewhere. Get ready for more Love trade rumors this summer, especially given the dearth of impact free agents available. Listening and accepting are two different things.”

Love may have failed to live up to expectations as the face of the franchise, but it’s easy to understand why the Cavaliers still view him as a valuable piece. Though he’s not on the same level as superstars like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Paul George, Love would still be an incredible addition to NBA teams who are in dire need of additional star power to contend for the NBA championship title.

Despite his defensive issues, Love is a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, and floor-spacer. This season, the 31-year-old power forward is averaging 17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. What makes Love a more intriguing trade target for title contenders is his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, making him an ideal fit with ball-dominant superstars on their roster.

However, though most NBA teams won’t deny that Love is still a very reliable contributor, they may still think twice before surrendering a young player and a future draft pick to acquire him from the Cavaliers. If they won’t lower their asking price, it is highly likely that Love will start the 2020-21 NBA season as a member of the Cavaliers.