Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Booty In White Thong Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima has been on a roll on Instagram today and has posted a couple of updates so far. And in her earlier share, the model struck sizzling poses in a red cropped sweater and white thong bottoms.

In the first photo, she stood with her body angled towards the camera. She propped out her right leg and raised her left hand towards her ear. Bruna gave a flirty pout for the photo and appeared to be having a blast.

Her top read “Baby Girl” in the front in an all-caps light orange text with a white border. The top a baggy fit with long sleeves, a hood, and a frayed hem. Her bikini bottoms also popped against her tanned bod, and it featured a low waistline with thin straps that rested high on her hips. The combination of her pose and ensemble left the side of her bare booty on show along with her toned abs.

Bruna wore her long hair down in a middle part with her locks brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her makeup application included shimmery peach eyeshadow, dark lashes, glossy lipstick, and dark blush. She accessorized with multiple rings and small stud earrings.

In the second snap, the model showed off her derrière and posed with her back angled towards the camera. She glanced over her left shoulder with a small smile on her face.

There were two tags in the post. One was for her brand of swimwear, Brukinis, and another was for her Dallas and Miami-based hair artist Jeremy Borrego. The geotag revealed that the snap was taken in the latter city.

This photo set has been liked over 85,200 times so far and many of her fans took to the comments section to share their positive reactions.

“I have this in pinkkk it’s so comfy,” wrote a supporter.

“Honestly u r my lady crush,” raved a second admirer.

“Your hair looks amazing,” declared a third social media user.

“U have an amazing body,” gushed another follower.

The model often showcases her curvy figure in a variety of revealing ensembles, and posted another eye-catching photo series three days ago. That time, she sported a black bikini. The top featured a strappy design and she rocked a tiny thong. In the first image, she posed in a bathroom and placed her hands on the counter in front of her. She looked over her left shoulder and smiled widely as she wore her hair down in a side part.