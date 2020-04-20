Arianny Celeste Tugs At Thong Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Arianny Celeste shared a flirty new snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers today and it was of herself in a pink-and-white outfit. The UFC ring girl rocked a crop top and a matching thong and was photographed as she tugged at the straps.

She posed facing the camera straight on and tilted her head to the side. She also propped out her right hip slightly. Her top was white with a high, light pink collar and tight short sleeves. It was knotted in the middle and it helped to bring attention to her chest and toned abs. The model also rocked a pink thong with a low waistline and thick straps. The caption revealed that the ensemble was from Fashion Nova.

Arianny wore her hair in a heavy right part with luxurious curls that she brushed in front of her right shoulder. She smiled widely and it brought attention to her feminine and chic makeup application. It included heavy blush, mascara, shimmery light eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick. Her manicure was also visible in the image, and it was a shimmery white tone.

She accessorized with long, abstract earrings, multiple rings, and bracelets. She wore the bracelets on her left wrist and they were gold and silver.

She stood in a white and dark green room with a closed door in the backdrop. Beside it was a white piece of furniture with a glass insert in the front.

There was lots of natural light flooding the room from the left side of the face and her skin and hair glowed. In particular, her light highlights added a summery vibe to her look.

Additionally, the caption revealed that the snap was taken in her house.

This share has garnered over 33,200 likes in the first three hours since it went live. Many people took to the comments section to gush about the model’s physique.

“So jelly, beautiful!” exclaimed a supporter.

“GOAT for sure,” declared a second social media user.

“Always looking flawless af Arianny,” observed another fan.

“Pretty in pink,” gushed a fourth devotee.

