Katie Bell Flaunts Curvy Booty In A Thong

Katie Bell took to her Instagram page today to share a couple of new selfies in a photo set. The model struck different poses in a doorway as she rocked a thong to flaunt her curves.

In the first photo, she struck a dynamic pose that emphasized her long legs. She leaned back against the wall and extended her right leg in front, resting her foot on a door frame. The room she was in was a light gray tone and the walls were white with gold doorknobs.

The brightest pop of color in the snap was her phone, thanks to her red case. Katie also sported a light blue crop top, a dark navy blue high-rise thong, and white ankle socks. Her top had baggy sleeves and featured a tie-dye design with a black graphic in front.

She glanced at her phone with her lips parted in a coy manner. Her hair was brushed behind her shoulders and she appeared to be wearing no accessories save for a light pink beaded bracelet on her right wrist.

In the second snap, Katie offered a closer look at her figure as she stood up with her back angled towards the camera. She raised her shoulder and her face was partially obscured. Her hair was down in a heavy side part and it glowed in the lighting.

Further behind the model was an open door that led to a room with brown tiled flooring.

The images have been liked over 128,200 times since it was posted five hours ago. In addition, many of her followers headed to the comments section with their various compliments.

“So gorgeous, not human,” declared a social media user.

“My New wallpaper!, just in case I forget to stretch ps-love you,” raved a second admirer, referring to her caption.

“You have some beautiful legs!!!” exclaimed a third devotee.

Another fan asked a question.

“How tall are you?” they wrote.

“5’10,” responded Katie, punctuating her comment with a black heart emoji.

The model also posted another update a couple of days ago, that time flaunting her figure in a bathroom. In the first of the two pictures, Katie laid on her side and was half-covered in bath water. She gazed directly at the camera with a fierce and flirty expression on her face. Moreover, her chest was censored by her left arm although her sideboob was still visible. Her face was lit up by sunlight and her skin looked flawless.