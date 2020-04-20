Sydney Carlson Is A Smokeshow In Black Bra, Blue Sweats, & Face Mask

Sydney Carlson added another smoking-hot series of photos to her Instagram page that showed her clad in a black bra and blue sweats. The Wildflower Cases creator put her killer figure on display in four new photos, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On April 18, Sydney took to her social media page with a set of images that are getting noticed for more reasons than one. The first photo in the collection captured the model standing outside in the middle of the street as the sun poured over her shoulders. A beautiful tree and lush green bushes made up the scenery behind her, as she struck a fierce pose in front of the camera, sharing with fans that she was going shopping.

Sydney sizzled in a tiny black sports bra that popped against her fair skin. The top boasted thin straps that showed off a portion of her arms in addition to a plunging neckline that exposed a peek of cleavage. The bra hit high on her ribcage, treating her fans to a view of the trim tummy that she regularly flaunts in skimpy swimwear. She wore an oversized button-up jacket that draped off her shoulders and fell past her thigh.

On her lower half, the brunette beauty opted for comfort, wearing a pair of baggy blue sweats with an elastic waistband. The bottoms didn’t hug her curves as her top did, but the high-waisted cut of them helped draw attention to her trim midsection. Meanwhile, the fabric near her ankles possessed a funky black-and-white pattern.

She completed her look with a pair of blue, white, and black sneakers to match her pants, and a large Christian Dior bag. Her dark brown locks were worn down and unsettled, with the majority falling at her back. She added a black face mask that was the perfect compliment to her bra. Sydney appeared to be wearing her typical application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and defined brows.

The next few images in the deck offered different glimpses of Sydney’s smoking-hot outfit. Fans have loved the update so far, double-tapping the post over 50,000 times while flooding it with over 200 comments. Many followers commented on her figure, while countless others commented on the caption, joking that they need something from Sydney’s shopping trip.

“Hi yes I need something can you give me ur LOVE,” one follower wrote.

“Yea whatever your using to have a body like that,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Wow, you’re gorgeous,” one more added.