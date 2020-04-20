‘One Piece’ Episode 930 Preview Hints At Faceoff Between Luffy And One Of The Disasters

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “The Bond Between Prisoners! Luffy and Old Man Hyo!,” hinted at the clash between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and one of the vice wardens in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon, Daifugo. After seeing Old Man Hyo being continuously kicked for receiving free tickets, Luffy is expected to protect him once again and fight Daifugo. Though his devil fruit ability is being restrained by the Seastone handcuffs, Luffy still possesses enough physical power to beat SMILE fruit eaters.

After angering Luffy, Daifugo will likely suffer the same fate as Dobon, another jail guard and SMILE devil fruit user who tried to eat Old Man Hyo alive. The preview for One Piece Episode 930, which is titled “A Lead Performer! Queen the Plague Emerges!,” revealed that Luffy will succeed to take down Daifugo in their upcoming fight. However, Luffy is set to face a bigger problem after beating Daifugo as one of the Disasters, Queen the Plague, is about to arrive at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon.

“Luffy takes down the Headliner guard and climbs up the wall in order to break out. However, a funky singing voice suddenly echoes around. To the sound of enthusiastic cheers, Queen, a supreme officer of the Animal Kingdom Pirates, begins the show.”

The Final Moments for The Flower.

????‍☠️One Piece – Episode 928 pic.twitter.com/nxqauCmxL1 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) April 17, 2020

One Piece Episode 930 is expected to feature the meeting between Luffy and Queen. Though he managed to easily beat the jail guards at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon, it is highly unlikely that Luffy will obtain a similar result when he fights Queen, especially knowing that he couldn’t go all out while wearing the Seastone handcuffs. Queen is on a very different level than the enemies Luffy faced inside the Prisoner’s Mine.

There may only be limited information about Queen in One Piece anime but being one of the Disasters, the strongest subordinates of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido, it is safe to say that he is extremely powerful. Queen has the same position as Jack the Drought, who bravely went up against former Navy Fleet Admiral Sengoku and Navy Admiral Fujitora, and King the Wildfire, who, despite being alone, succeeded to prevent the Big Mom Pirates from entering the Land of Wano.

After learning what Luffy did to Dobon and Daifugo, Queen will likely give him a heavier punishment. Emperor Kaido decided to keep Luffy alive to break his spirits and turn him into one of his subordinates. However, with his recent actions, Queen may finally consider executing Luffy, together with his friend Old Man Hyo.