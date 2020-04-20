Pamela Anderson Writhes In The Sand Completely Nude

Pamela Anderson brought the heat on her Instagram story, sharing a collage of two NSFW photos on Sunday, April 19. The sizzling snapshots depicted the iconic blond bombshell lying completely naked in the sand.

The undated photos fit in with the model’s Instagram aesthetic, which is comprised of black-and-white throwback shots. The pictures were cropped horizontally, with the slightly different snaps separated only by a thin white line.

In the first image, Pamela lifted her head as she stared directly at the camera with a scowl on her face. She laid down in the sand, her back arched and her curvaceous derriere slightly in the air. Her voluptuous bust was pressed into the ground, showing her 1 million followers a wealth of sideboob. Her arms were stretched out in front of her, her hands digging into the sand. She wore nothing but a necklace that cascaded down her chest and a chain that encircled her hips.

Her platinum locks appeared to be done in half-up, half-down style in the first photo, her long tresses cascading down her shoulder and hitting the sand below. Her wispy bangs were windswept and fell down past her eyebrows. Her roots sported a dark brunette shade, though they quickly transitioned into the flaxen hair Pamela is known for.

In the second picture, Pamela laid down in a kneeling position, looking as if she were doing the yoga position of child’s pose. She stretched out her back as her buxom bust touched her knees. Her arms were held in front of her. Once again, she looked right at the camera, this time with a smile playing on her face.

Her locks were styled differently in this image, the majority of her hair flipped over her head. Her bangs fell in front of her eyes, while the rest of her long tresses tumbled down her back in beachy strands.

Pamela wore a full face of makeup for the shoot. Her famously thin brows arched high over her eyes. Her eye makeup was dark, with thick, kohl liner rimming her eyes. Her lashes fanned out. She wore a black smoky eye on her lids.

Her cheeks were contoured with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. She wore lipstick on her plump pout.

As Pamela Anderson fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model has been sharing several pictures from this shoot on her Instagram account as of late. She recently posted a snapshot of herself kissing a horse on the beach while wearing the same piece of jewelry around her body.