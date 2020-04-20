Lady Gaga Praises Taylor Swift For ‘Vulnerable’ Performance Of ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ For Benefit Concert

Taylor Swift performed an emotional song about her mother's battle with breast cancer.

Lady Gaga is praising Taylor Swift’s Saturday evening livestreamed performance of her song “Soon You’ll Get Better” for the virtual benefit concert One World: Together at Home. Gaga was one of the main organizers of this event which was intended to raise money for the COVID-19 relief effort, according to Billboard.

For her contribution to the concert, Swift shocked the world by performing this particular song which she once said she would likely never publicly perform. This is because of the deep emotional meaning behind the song, which tells the story of Swift’s mother Andrea’s battle against breast cancer. Nevertheless, Swift managed to get through the song smoothly, shedding only a few tears while singing and simultaneously playing the piano from her Nashville, Tennessee residence.

Gaga was deeply moved by the touching performance and thanked Swift for being so vulnerable in front of the whole world.

“This is so beautiful, Taylor. Thank you for sharing this vulnerable moment with us. You’re really, really even so much braver in this moment. Thank you for doing this for us,” Gaga said in an Instagram live she filmed while watching Swift’s performance.

This particular song details the day during which Swift sat with her mother at the doctor’s office awaiting her diagnosis. She shares her fear for her mothers life, emphasizing that she prays for her recovery while struggling to remain hopeful. When the song was first released in August, Swift explained why she thought it would be too difficult to perform “Soon You’ll Get Better” before a live audience.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever play it live. It’s just really difficult for me. It was hard to write. It’s hard to sing. It’s hard to listen to for me. But sometimes, music is like that. Sometimes it’s not just about stuff that was pleasant to feel,” she said at the time.

However, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Swift decided to show why it is okay to be vulnerable.

Swift’s mother, who is 61-years-old, first got diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and after beating it once, is now fighting the disease again.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, One World: Together at Home was a massive success which ultimately raised $127.9 million in funds for those in need. Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones are just a few of the other big name performers that contributed their talents to the virtual concert in hopes of helping others.