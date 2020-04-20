‘One Piece’ Episode 929 Hints AT Old Man Hyo’s Reveal Identity

Old Man Hyo was one of the most notable characters introduced in One Piece Wano Arc when Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy was sent to the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon. Old Man Hyo was about to die of hunger when Luffy helped him and gave him tickets to get food. There was also an instance when Luffy knocked down one of the jail guards at the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon just to prevent Old Man Hyo from being eaten.

Though he only looks like a common prisoner whose days are already numbered, it was revealed that Old Man Hyo was really a prominent personality in the Land of Wano. The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “The Bond Between Prisoners! Luffy and Old Man Hyo!,” disclosed that Old Man Hyo, who is popularly known as Hyogoro of Flower, was the greatest Yakuza boss in the Land of Wano 20 years ago.

This was mentioned by Kanjuro while they were talking about the new Yakuza boss at the Flower Capital, Napping Kyoshiro. In the previous episode of One Piece, Kyoshiro was featured killing the most beautiful courtesan in the Land of Wano, Komurasaki, after she defied Shogun Kurozumi Orochi. Shinobu said that Hyogoro of the Flower would never handle a situation in such a way, adding that he’s the type of Yakuza boss who values honor and helps the weak.

One Piece anime is yet to reveal how a man as great as Hyogoro of the Flower ended up in the Excavation Labor Camp but in the manga, he was introduced as one of the closest allies of the late Lord Kozuki Oden. Once Old Man Hyo learns that Luffy is helping the Nine Red Scabbards avenge Lord Oden and free the Land of Wano from Shogun Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido, their bond will likely become stronger.

The Final Moments for The Flower.

????‍☠️One Piece – Episode 928 pic.twitter.com/nxqauCmxL1 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) April 17, 2020

However, One Piece Episode 929 featured Old Man Hyo’s life in danger once again. After converting the tickets Luffy gave him into food, Old Man Hyo was approached by one of the vice wardens in the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon, Daifugo, who ate the scorpion SMILE devil fruit. Daifugo believes that Old Man Hyo should be punished for being able to get food without working.

Daifugo started torturing Old Man Hyo by kicking his old body nonstop. The final scenes of One Piece showed an angry Luffy witnessing his friend Old Man Hyo being heavily punished by the vice warden. Knowing Luffy, he wouldn’t think twice before defending anyone close to him who’s being harmed for no reason.