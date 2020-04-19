‘One Piece’ Episode 929 Spoilers, Recap: Big Mom’s Real Relationship With Kaido Revealed!

The latest episode of One Piece featured the meeting of the Big Mom Pirates after falling back into the sea while trying to enter the Land of Wano through the waterfall. Despite surviving the attack of Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire, the Big Mom Pirates were separated from their mother and captain, Emperor Charlotte Linlin, who was swallowed by the giant whirlpool.

Falling into the water is extremely dangerous, especially for devil fruit users like Emperor Big Mom. However, though they currently don’t know where she is, Charlotte Perospero said that Emperor Big Mom is still alive, showing her Vivre Card as proof. The Big Mom Pirates started to think of the possibility that Emperor Big Mom was already captured by Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

During his conversation with his younger siblings, Perospero revealed that Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido were former crewmates. This was confirmed in One Piece manga where the two Emperors of the Sea were introduced as former members of the legendary pirate group, Rocks Pirates. However, though they were previously on the same ship, the relationship between Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido dramatically changed when they went in different directions and became two of the most powerful pirates in the New World.

With both Emperors of the Sea aiming to find One Piece and earn the title as the next Pirate King, they now consider each other as top rivals who they would not hesitate to kill. One Piece Episode 929 featured Perospero and the Big Mom Pirates talking about succession. Perospero said that if Emperor Kaido executes Emperor Big Mom he should be officially declared as the new captain and the Big Mom Pirates would be renamed to Perospero Pirates.

Charlotte Daifuku strongly disagreed with Perospero. Daifuku believes that if Emperor Big Mom dies, Big Mom Pirates sweet general Charlotte Katakuri should be the new leader of their pirate crew. Big Mom Pirates sweet general Charlotte Smoothie interfered and asked Perospero and Daifuku to stop discussing succession while their mother is still alive. Smoothie said that they shouldn’t treat Emperor Big Mom as a commoner who could easily be killed.

One Piece Episode 929 showed that Emperor Big Mom hasn’t been captured by Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. After falling and being swallowed by the giant whirlpool, Emperor Big Mom was brought by the waves to the Kuri Beach. Emperor Big Mom temporarily lost her memory and became friends with Straw Hat Pirates doctor Tony Tony Chopper, Kozuki Momonosuke, Tama, and Kiku. As of now, they are on their way to the Excavation Labor Camp in Udon to find a red bean soup and save Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy.