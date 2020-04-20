Sofia Jamora Sizzles In A Blue String Bikini, Puts Her Famous Derrière On Full Display

American model Sofia Jamora recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 2.7 million followers to a hot booty snap.

In the pic, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing website on Sunday, April 19, Sofia could be seen rocking a royal-blue string bikini, one that allowed her to show off major skin. For the snap, she straddled a blue quad bike and turned her back toward the camera, putting her famous derrière on full display.

Sofia lifted her chin, flashed a soft smile, and closed her eyes to strike a pose.

Staying true to form, she sported a full face of makeup. In keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot, however, she opted for subtle shades. The application comprised foundation, nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Sofia wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. Meanwhile, she accessorized with a black cap that she turned backward.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the snap was captured in Greece, which indicates that it was a throwback.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 160,000 likes. Sofia’s most ardent admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted 600-plus messages to praise her sexy body and beautiful facial features. Such a volume of interest within such a short time proves that Sofia is very popular on Instagram, so it should be no surprise that many of her sexy posts go viral.

“Did anyone ever tell you that you are the hottest babe on Earth?” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I reaaally wish I was that four-wheeler right now,” another user flirtatiously wrote.

“Are you kidding me? You’re my favorite model ever!!!” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth user praised on Sofia’s sexy ensemble.

“Damn, that bikini looks so hot on you. Amazing snap!” they replied.

Other users posted words and phrases like “pretty in blue,” “perfect booty,” and “baddie” to express their admiration for Sofia. Some of her fans also showered her with countless hearts, kiss, peach, and fire emoji to let her know how much they adore her.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Nina Serebrova, Dolly Castro, and Casey Fleyshman.

Sofia regularly teases her fans with her racy bikini pics. Not long ago, she posted another picture in which she could be seen rocking a very tiny pink bikini, one that struggled to contain her ample assets.