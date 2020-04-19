Sean Lowe Shares An Adorable Instagram Photo Of His Mini-Me Daughter

Sean Lowe's baby daughter Mia giggles adorably in his latest Instagram photo.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe is warming hearts with his most recent Instagram photo featuring his mini-me daughter Mia, who was born in December of 2019. In the photo, Lowe stands in the living room of his Texas home and holds his phone up to a mirror while holding up his baby.

The sweet photo shows just how much Mia, the third child of Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici, is beginning to take after her father even at a very young age. The baby’s pale skin, light hair and smile are clearly traits she picked up from Lowe.

In the photo, Lowe smiles broadly while the baby laughs joyfully and stares at her reflection in the mirror. Mia was dressed in an all black ensemble and accessorized with a pink flower headband. Meanwhile, Lowe appears to be keeping things casual in quarantine, dressed in a white hoodie, his usually clean shaven face covered with scruff.

Known to always be cracking jokes on social media, Lowe claimed in his caption that he had never known how much he could love someone until the birth of his daughter, pretending to forget about his two older children.

Fans could not get enough of the sweet photo and it racked up over 50,000 likes in less than an hour. Lowe boasts 1.2 million on the platform overall. Social media users took to the comment section to gush over the sweet photo and joke about Lowe’s comical caption.

“What about the other 2?” one person joked, referencing Lowe’s two sons, 3-year-old Samuel Thomas Lowe and 1-year-old Isaiah Hendrix Lowe.

Many social media users could confirm from first hand experience that fathers typically have a very special connection with their daughters, as is evident with Lowe and baby Mia.

“I hope your boys aren’t offended! JK! But it’s true that daddy’s and their little girls have a special bond!” one Instagram user commented.

“Oh my goodness so adorable! Look at that precious smile,” another person gushed.

“I have never seen you so happy! Do you know what they say, daddy’s little princess!” one more person wrote acknowledging Lowe’s jovial grin.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Lowe family is hunkered down in their Dallas home while social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pair have remained active online, both regularly sharing uplifting messages as well as cute photos of their children on Instagram in hopes of bringing a smile to the faces of their followers.