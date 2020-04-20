‘Summer House’ Stars Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Explain Why Their New Canned Cocktail Costs $69 To Buy

The Bravo stars' new Loverboy launch comes at a surprisingly high price point.

Summer House stars Kyle Cook and Amanda Batula are explaining the hefty price tag for their newest Loverboy canned cocktail.

The stars of the Bravo reality show recently launched Loverboy Spritz, a new blueberry lemon cocktail that costs $69 to purchase online. The product is only sold in cases of three 4-packs at $23 a pop.

In an interview with Page Six, Kyle described the new Loverboy launch as a “premium product” that differs from his company’s regular hard teas. He added that he had always intended to debut the new product while the fourth season of Summer House was airing on Bravo, but that the timing of launching a product at a higher pricer point during a nationwide health pandemic “sucks.”

“A lot of people are like, ‘What the f*ck?” Kyle said. “Like, I just got fired and you’re trying to charge almost six dollars a can?’ ”

Kyle defended the price of the new Loverboy product by saying it’s a good alternative to a $15 drink whipped up by a mixologist. He also noted that the aromatic cocktail was expensive to make and sell.

Kyle’s fiance and partner Amanda also shared an explanation of the drink’s higher price in a lengthy post to Instagram. The Bravo beauty captioned a photo of her “classier alternative to Kyle’s hard teas” and pointed out that the new product contains more alcohol and less sugar than the brand’s standard canned tea.

Amanda also acknowledged that the couple totally gets “the price shock,” but promised fans that she and Kyle would never “overcharge” them for the products, which is made with high-quality ingredients that aren’t cheap. The Summer House star also explained that the higher price point absorbs some of the shipping costs because shipping alcohol is also expensive.

In comments to the post, famous friends including Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney wrote that they love the packaging and are excited to try the new Loverboy product. Other followers revealed that they want to try the drink, but balked at the three 4-pack requirement.

“Can we not just order one case at a time to make sure we like it?” one follower asked.

“I want to try this but not for $69 for 12 when [White Claws] are $15,” another follower wrote.

Amanda replied that the drink is not a seltzer and is definitely nothing like White Claw, and that for “economical and shipping reasons” the drink has to be sold in sets of three.

Summer House fans are well aware of the Loverboy line. Cases of the original hard tea are regularly seen stacked in the cast’s Hamptons rental and several of the Bravo co-stars work for the boutique cocktail company.