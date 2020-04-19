Hannah Palmer Rocks Skimpy Red Lingerie In Sexy Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video in which she rocked a sexy red lingerie set. Hannah didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the video was filmed, but she was outdoors in a space that featured several ornate pieces of furniture, including a large couch.

Hannah rocked a red bra that had an almost bandeau-style top that stretched across her ample assets, and also featured two thin spaghetti straps. The bra featured a closure on the back, and also showcased plenty of cleavage.

The bra also showed off her toned stomach. She paired the fiery red lingerie with matching bottoms that had a simple silhouette. The bottoms were a high-cut style with sides that stretched high over her hips. The bottoms dipped low in the front, however, ensuring that plenty of her stomach remained on display.

The back of the bottoms were a cheeky style that showcased her pert derriere without being quite as revealing as a thong. The video was crafted for a beverage company that Hannah works with, and in several of the shots she held a beverage can.

Hannah’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in tousled waves, and she had a subtle yet sexy makeup look on that accentuated her natural beauty.

She struck several seductive poses throughout the video, making eye contact with the camera and parting her lips. She spun around and showed off both the front and back of the look, and even tugged at the sides of her bottoms for a sexy move.

At one point in the video, Hannah strutted forwards and the camera managed to capture her ample assets as they bounced in her minimally supportive bra.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling video, and it racked up over 18,300 views within just 23 minutes. It also received 201 comments within the same time span from her eager fans.

“Such a pretty smile,” one fan commented.

“So perfect,” another said, including a clapping hands emoji and heart emoji in the comment.

“Perfect end to a Sunday, thanks for posting,” one follower added.

“Gorgeous beautiful,” another fan added.

