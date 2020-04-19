Nancy Pelosi Calls For ‘Science-Based’ Approach To Coronavirus Pandemic

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is calling for a “science-based” approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per RealClearPolitics, speaking with Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace, Pelosi discussed a variety of issues pertaining to the pandemic, repeatedly insisting that the federal government needs to understand that data and science must drive their decisions going forward.

Pelosi said that she understands Americans are getting “impatient,” but stressed that social distancing guidelines must be followed in order to the country to reopen soon. “The health issue is the key to opening up the economy,” she began.

“And the evidence and the science and the data says shelter-in-place. Testing, contact tracing, treatment, quarantine is the answer to opening up our economy sooner,” Pelosi said.

The top Democrat also discussed the protest movements that have popped up in various states, saying that it is “unfortunate” that some are pressuring their governors to loosen restrictions, when thousands are being infected with COVID-19 every single day. Focusing on the protests, she added, is a “distraction.”

Pelosi explained that she is “respectful whatever people think they should say but the fact is this has to be science-based, evidence-based, data-based.”

President Donald Trump has been paying close attention to the protests, it seems. On Friday and on Saturday, the president repeatedly expressed support for the demonstrators, saying that they need to “liberate” their states. The president specifically referred to the states of Michigan, Virginia, and Minnesota, all of which have Democratic governors.

During a press briefing on Friday Trump said that some states are imposing harsh measures, and suggested that the protests are an expression of free speech. The president also argued that Virginia is using the pandemic to enact gun control legislation, suggesting that the demonstrators are fighting to preserve the Second Amendment.

Wallace also asked Pelosi about her feuds with Trump, suggesting that partisan bickering is unnecessary during a national crisis. Pelosi conceded that she has been sparring with Trump, but accused the president of trying to shift blame onto others. According to Pelosi, in order to avoid responsibility, Trump has attacked the World Health Organization, China, Democratic governors and lawmakers, and her.

“And that might have been OK before but we cannot continue down a path that is, again I’ll come back to science, science, science, evidence, data on how we should go forward,” Pelosi concluded.

Pelosi appeared on ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos’ show as well. The top Democrat did not mince her words about Trump, accusing the president of downplaying the pandemic early on, and arguing that the federal government’s response has been inadequate.