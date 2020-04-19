Natalie Roser Rocks A Revealing White Ensemble For Her Latest Instagram Post

In her latest Instagram update, Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a snap in which she rocked a revealing all-white ensemble. She tagged two accounts in the picture of the post, a photographer by the name of Natalie Wentworth and a sustainable clothing label based in Los Angeles called Savannah Morrow.

In the snap, Natalie sat outside with her legs crossed. A wall of wide wooden planks was visible behind her, as were several plants and trees, making her surroundings seem like an oasis. Natalie herself was a vision in white, as she rocked an ensemble that showcased her curves.

On top, she wore a strapless top that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage as well as her toned stomach. The top featured fabric draped across both cups and twisted in the middle for an eye-catching yet simple look.

She paired the top with high-waisted bottoms. Natalie’s legs were crossed so not much of the bottoms were visible, beyond the waist band wrapped around her curves and some fabric that hung down on her toned, bronzed thigh.

Natalie finished the look by adding several accessories. She had a few delicate bracelets on, as well as a pair of hoop earrings. She also layered on quite a few necklaces in different lengths, which drew attention to her chest and accentuated her simple top.

Natalie’s blond locks were styled in a deep side part, and they tumbled down her shoulder in an effortless style. She placed one arm in front of her stomach while her other hand went up to her lips. She gazed directly at the camera in the shot, delivering a seductive expression.

She paired the sexy picture with a cheeky caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 1,600 likes within just 22 minutes. It also received 43 comments from her eager fans, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Wow, you look so good today,” one follower commented.

“Beautiful picture,” another fan said, and included a heart emoji in the comment.

One fan couldn’t quite decide what compliment to pay Natalie, and showered her with praise in his comment.

“So beautifull and stunningly gorgeous young fox golden lady. You look magnificent and spectacularly glowing baby girl. An angel, such a stunning and mesmerizing iresistible women.”

Natalie loves to share stunning snaps in skimpy attire with her followers, and also seems to love the way white looks against her sun-kissed skin. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a short video clip in which she rocked an insanely skimpy white bikini while slowly jogging in a large body of water. She included the geotag of Newcastle, New South Wales on the post.