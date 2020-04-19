Daniella Chavez Sizzles In A Pink Swimsuit, Flashes Major Sideboob On Instagram

Chilean model Daniella Chavez recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her whopping 12.8 million followers with a hot swimsuit snap.

In the pic, which was uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Sunday, April 19, Daniella could be seen rocking a pink swimsuit, one that perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled her to show off ample sideboob. Meanwhile, she also put her toned legs on full display.

Following her style, she sported a full face of makeup. The application comprised foundation, a pink lipstick, pink blush, light-gray eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

Daniella wore her pink tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms. She also had her nails painted with a pink polish to complement her hair and outfit.

For the snap, she stood on a treadmill, parted her lips and gazed at the camera.

The Latina bombshell, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, wrote a caption in Spanish. According to a Google translation, she stated that she came up with the idea of dyeing her hair pink while practicing self-isolation. She then asked her fans to post about some crazy things that they have done in quarantine.

Within an hour of posting, the sexy snap racked up more than 36,000 likes. Fans also flocked to the comments section and posted more than 430 messages to praise Daniella’s amazing figure and beautiful looks. Meanwhile, some fans enthusiastically shared the things that they have done during the ongoing lockdown.

“So, so hot. I love you from head to toe because you are the epitome of perfection,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look beautiful with this new hair color, it enhances the color of your eyes and PERFECTLY blends with the color of your beautiful skin,” another user chimed in.

“You have everything that a man can ever dream of. No words are enough to express my love for you,” a third admirer remarked.

“OH MY GOODNESS! I am completely at loss for words!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my ice cream,” and “the best on IG,” to let Daniella know how much they adore her.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Daniella’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Joselyn Cano and Zhara Nilsson.