Vanessa Hudgens Lounges In A Sports Bra: ‘Sweat Pants. But Make It Spooky’

Vanessa Hudgens stunned in her latest Instagram upload, which she shared with her 39 million followers on Saturday, April 18.

The High School Musical actress posed in a black sports bra in the new selfie, showing off her tanned and taut midriff and a tiny hint of cleavage. The band of the bra was emblazoned with white lettering. She paired the look with light gray sweatpants as she sat on her bed, referencing her pants in the caption of the photo.

Vanessa held up her phone with one arm, her other hand tucked under her chin, one finger resting on the side of her face. Her sculpted arms were on full display.

She wore many items of jewelry in the sultry image, starting with a thin black choker that featured a large silver hoop that hung down from the necklace. Two other dainty necklaces reached her chest, these gold and multi-layered. One of the necklaces slid into her cleavage.

Vanessa matched the necklaces with multiple rings on her fingers and a stack of silver bangles on her arm. She finished the look with rectangular earrings.

Her dark hair fell behind her back in pin-straight strands. Her long nails were lacquered with orange and sparkly clear polish.

Vanessa stared at the camera with bedroom eyes, tilting her head towards the lens. Her brows were groomed and shaped, and arched high over her eyes. She wore a sheer shadow on her lids. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards. She wore bronzer and a touch of highlighter on her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop. The focal point of her look was her lipsticked pout, which was painted black.

As of press time, the photo reached more than 904,000 likes and racked up over 3,400 comments.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the image in droves, eager to shower Vanessa with praise and compliments.

“Halloween vibes… who said our horror queen wouldnt [sic] shine this year?” wrote one fan.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” shared another, punctuating their comment with multiple red hearts and a flame emoji.

“You look amazing,” commented a third follower, including a smiley face blowing a kiss.

“I LOVE GOTH VANESSA!” exclaimed a fourth social media user in all-caps, adding black hearts.

Though this picture was uploaded on a Saturday, The Inquisitr readers and Vanessa Hudgens fans know that the actress shares #ThirstyThursday photos every Thursday. The images are usually sultry in nature and draw a ton of comments from her fans.