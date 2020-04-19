Jena Frumes Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Yellow Bikini Top

Jena Frumes tantalized her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a close-up snap that showcased her natural beauty — and her ample cleavage. The snap was taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag of the post specified.

Jena appeared to be outside, as the clear blue sky was visible behind her. Several trees were also visible in the background, and she seemed to be sitting on a patio area with a wooden ceiling. However, the focal point of the snap remained Jena’s tantalizing curves. She rocked a skimpy yellow bikini top that showcased a major amount of cleavage. The top featured triangular cups that seemed barely able to contain her ample assets, and thin strings that stretched around her neck, securing the swimsuit.

She kept the look simple, adding a thin bracelet and a delicate necklace with a cross as the only accessories. Jena’s curled hair tumbled down her chest and shoulders and the light hue looked stunning against her skin.

Jenna appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Bold brows several shades darker than her tresses framed her piercing eyes. She didn’t seem to be wearing any eye makeup, but her breathtaking eyes still captured her followers’ attention.

Her skin was flawless, and her plump pout was bare. She had a serene expression on her face as she looked at the camera. The photo was cropped just underneath her bust, so the rest of her ensemble wasn’t visible in the shot.

Based on the caption of her post, she may have been spending some time at a pool, or enjoying a beverage. She didn’t give her followers much context for the simple shot, but they seemed to love it regardless. The post racked up over 50,100 likes within just one hour of going live. It also received 391 comments within the same time span from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“You’re so pretty,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” another follower added.

“Those beautiful eyes,” another fan said, captivated by that particular feature of her face.

“Is that your natural eye color? Cause they’re beautiful,” one follower said, also loving Jena’s piercing eyes.

Jena loves to showcase her curves in skimpy swimwear, and isn’t afraid to incorporate some bold colors into her outfits. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a smoking-hot double update in which she rocked a bright blue bikini while lounging poolside. She stretched out on a lounge chair with a white cushion, and showed off her chiselled stomach and curvaceous physique in a strapless bikini top and matching bottoms.