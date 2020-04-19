‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan DiMera Returns, But There’s A Twist

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan DiMera will soon be back in Salem. However, there’s a huge twist in the storyline.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, actor Brandon Barash will be returning to the soap opera this week. However, his character won’t be answering to the name Stefan.

Spoilers reveal that Barash will be playing an entirely new character named Jake. However, this could make for a confusing and dramatic storyline ahead.

Fans watched Stefan die last year. Although many people have returned from the dead in Salem, especially since Dr. Rolf developed his miracle serum, Stefan’s heart was donated to Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), so it seems impossible for him to still be alive.

Jake will head to Salem and stir up a lot of emotion when he’s spotted by Stefan’s former wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Stefan was the love of Gabi’s life, and she’s been devastated since his death. She’ll be thrilled to see him again, but she likely be saddened she she realizes he’s not the man she fell in love with.

Many fans aren’t quite sure how to digest this news. Could Stefan have a long lost twin out in the world who just happened to stumble into Salem? Perhaps his body was taken before the heart transplant and Julie was given a different heart so that Dr. Rolf could bring him back to life.

If that is the case, Stefan would likely have no memories of his time with Gabi. Others who has been revived by the serum such as Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) have also lost their memories, and had a very long road back to regaining the lives that they once lived with their loved ones.

Stefan could be going through a similar situation where he believes he’s someone he’s not. However, when the DiMera family, and Dr. Rolf are involved nearly anything is possible. Jake could be an entirely new person and character for fans to enjoy.

There have been doppelgangers in the past. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) has a lookalike in Hattie Adams, while Bonnie Lockart (Judi Evans) was a dead ringer for Adrienne Kiriakis. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) also once had a clone of himself walking around Salem.

Whatever the situation may be with Stefan/Jake, it seems clear that Days of Our Lives fans will be on the edge of their seats to figure it all out as they excitedly await Barash’s return to the show.