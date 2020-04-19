Man Describes His Decision To Volunteer To Be Injected With An Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine

Ian Haydon did not hesitate to become a clinical trial volunteer.

Ian Haydon, a healthy 29-year-old man from Seattle, Washington, willingly volunteered to be injected with an experimental COVID-19 vaccine in hopes of helping others. Haydon opened up regarding why he decided to make what many would likely view as a very risky decision, according to Today.

Haydon is among the very first group of people who will act as clinical trial volunteers for this vaccine. Thus, there is very limited information regarding whether or not the vaccine will work at all or what sort of risks he may be facing in terms of side effects. Nevertheless, Haydon was eager to help out and did not think twice about it.

“This whole experience has made me realize how fortunate I am to be in good health, and clinical trials need healthy volunteers. So the idea of being able to help in this way seems like obviously the right thing to do. I really didn’t have any hesitation,” he said.

The people in charge of this study were very selective regarding whom they chose to participate. While thousands of people volunteered, only 45 people, including Haydon, were chosen. Haydon filled out a form on which he volunteered to participate on March 5 and was told that he would be accepted into the trial on March 26.

Still being monitored at the clinic. Feeling well pic.twitter.com/OMYNv18K7G — ian haydon (@ichaydon) April 8, 2020

Those overseeing the trial provided lengthy information regarding potential risks, ensuring Haydon knew exactly what he was getting into and plenty of time to back out if he wanted.

“I had a physical and received a 20-page consent form, which I was asked to read from top to bottom. It explained what the vaccine is, how the technology may work, the fact that it’s not guaranteed to work and that being in this trial comes with certain risks,” he recalled.

Haydon’s mother was understandably concerned when she learned that her son would be taking part in a trial that could potentially threaten his health. However, after Haydon explained why he felt so passionate in partaking in this trial, her concerns lessened.

Haydon received his first shot on April 8. Doctors then drew his blood to see how the vaccine was affecting his body. He has been instructed to monitor any symptoms he has throughout this journey. However, thus far he claims to feel completely normal.

Because there has never been a virus like this before, developing and perfecting a vaccine will take time. However, there is hope on the horizon. As The Inquisitr previously reported, progress has been made towards developing a vaccine and it could be completed sooner than expected.