Bernie Sanders Says Coronavirus Has Revealed The ‘Irrationality Of The Current System’

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders penned an op-ed for The New York Times published Sunday that explored the coronavirus pandemic and the failures of the United States economy he believes it has laid bare.

“In the midst of the twin crises that we face — the coronavirus pandemic and the meltdown of our economy — it’s imperative that we re-examine some of the foundations of American society, understand why they are failing us, and fight for a fairer and more just nation,” he wrote.

Sanders pointed to the “absurdity and cruelty” of the private healthcare system that will leave many Americans without coverage as they lose their jobs due to the pandemic, which has effectively shuttered the American economy. He encouraged the adoption of universal health care — as outlined in his Medicare for All bill — that ensures that every U.S. citizen receives coverage free at the point of service.

According to Sanders, the coronavirus has exposed the “irrationality of the current system.” He pointed to the hospitals and clinics on the verge of bankruptcy and thousands of medical workers that have been laid off as proof of this irrationality and described what he believes is the true nature of the system.

“In truth, we don’t have a health care ‘system.’ We have a byzantine network of medical institutions dominated by the profit-making interests of insurance and drug companies.”

Conversely, Sanders claims his “long-overdue health care system” will put the American public as a priority as opposed to Wall Street’s profits, and the private companies reaping the rewards of the current system.

Sanders pointed to the African American community — which he claimed is being hit hardest by coronavirus — as an example of how the unfair health care system punishes the poor and working-class people in America. Although COVID-19 does not discriminate, it is the poor that Sanders said will ultimately die at higher rates due to a lack of proper care.

Despite the destruction of more impoverished Americans, Sanders said the “silver lining” in the pandemic and economic collapse is that Americans are now rethinking some of the “basic assumptions underlying the American value system.”

Although Sanders is no longer in the Democratic presidential primary, he is remains on the ballot to gain as many delegates as possible to exert influence over the Democratic Party platform, as The Inquisitr previously reported. While presumptive nominee Joe Biden doesn’t appear set to embrace Medicare for All anytime soon, he released a proposal that would lower the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60.