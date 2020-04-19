Lindsey Pelas Dances Around In A Camouflage Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram story on Sunday, April 19, to share several videos of herself in sultry workout gear that showed off her “genetically gifted” assets.

The blond bombshell wore a matching camouflage sports bra and yoga pants. The set was made up of a mix of black, brown, olive green, and tan coloring. Both the band on the bra and the waistband of the leggings were black with white stripes.

The bra was low-cut and featured a scoop neck neckline, and emphasized Lindsey’s buxom bust and ample cleavage. The pants clung to the model in all of the right places, showcasing all of her curves, like her hourglass figure and derriere. They rode up high on her midriff, just about covering her belly button and flaunting her enviable abs. She paired the outfit with white sneakers.

“Wobble Wobble” by 504 Boyz blasted in the background as Lindsey danced around her home.

In the first clip, she held out her phone with one hand in order to take the selfie footage. Her bust bounced up and down in the tight bra as she strutted and moved her hips. She quickly turned around and shook her booty, which became the focal point of the video.

The second video was shot further away than the first. Lindsey had her back to the camera as she moved her hips from side-to-side. The back of her bra was visible, and her followers could see that it was a racerback that showed off her toned shoulders. She turned around, bending her knees and bobbing along to the hip-hop track. At one point, she picked up her dog and cuddled with the pup, smiling at the camera.

The third piece of footage was a still photo of the model. She tugged at her hair with one hand and tilted her head. She looked directly at the camera, her chest taking center stage.

“Oh she fresh faced,” Lindsey captioned the photo. Indeed, she wore no makeup, opting to let her natural beauty shine through.

Lindsey’s brunette roots peeked through her hair, giving her platinum tresses a slight ombre look. She wore her hair in low, braided pigtails, her locks styled away from her face.

As The Inquisitr readers and Lindsey Pelas fans know, she frequently shares photos and videos of herself in workout gear. In fact, she shared an earlier post of herself wearing a mauve sports bra and clingy white workout pants.