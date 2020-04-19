Cindy Prado Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Shorts And A Face Mask

Buxom bombshell Cindy Prado recently shared a sizzling double update with her 1.4 million Instagram followers that showcased her curves — and her dedication to flattening the coronavirus curve by wearing her face mask.

Cindy included the geotag of Miami, Florida on the post, and posed on a stretch of sidewalk bordered by lush green plants. There were also several trees dotted along the street she was walking on, and a building was visible in the background.

Cindy rocked an ensemble by the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces she has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Cindy opted to wear a cropped sweatshirt in a white and gray color scheme. The sweatshirt had a loose fit that skimmed over her curves without hugging them too tightly. It had a crew neckline that meant her cleavage was covered up. However, the cropped length meant that a sliver of her chiselled stomach was still on display.

She paired the sweatshirt with matching shorts, which had a high-waisted fit that accentuated her slim waist. The shorts were the same pale shade of gray as the sweatshirt, and had a thick white stripe going vertically down her leg. The figure-hugging shorts showcased her toned physique, and ended just a few inches down her thighs, showing off even more of her incredible body.

She finished off the look with a pair of crisp white sneakers, white socks that went part of the way up her calves, and a pair of sunglasses. Cindy also had a white face mask on as she was out and about on her errands.

Cindy’s brunette locks tumbled down her back, and she flaunted two different poses for the camera. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, even if she was just dressed in a casual ensemble to head to the grocery store. The post received over 13,300 likes within just four hours, and also racked up 176 comments from her eager fans.

“With the mask, you can save time doing your makeup!” one fan joked.

“Beautiful sexy lady lovely so pretty,” another commented, unable to decide which compliment to give Cindy.

“It’s a crime to hide that beautiful face,” another follower said, missing seeing all of Cindy’s beauty.

“This outfit,” one fan added simply, including several flame emoji, heart eyes emoji and praise hands emoji in the comment.

