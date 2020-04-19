Nancy Pelosi Blasts ‘Poor Leader’ Donald Trump: ‘He’s Always Trying To Avoid Responsibility And Assign Blame’

In an interview with ABC News broadcast on Sunday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi discussed President Donald Trump‘s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos, Pelosi pointed out that Trump initially downplayed the outbreak in the United States, repeatedly telling reporters that there will be a “miracle” and that the virus will “disappear.”

Trump’s words and actions, Pelosi said, put lives in danger and “caused deaths,” which is why it is important to consult with experts before moving forward with reopening the economy.

According to Pelosi, it is “very important that we walk the line that is close to evidence, data, science as we go forward, and not a whimsy, magic, hoax of allegations and placing blame instead of taking responsibility.”

Pelosi’s remarks come on the heels of Trump’s attacks on her. For days, the president has been criticizing and attacking the Democratic leader, going as far as suggesting that she is “responsible for many deaths.” At White House press conferences and via Twitter, Trump has repeatedly insulted and belittled Pelosi and other Democrats, in an apparent attempt to shift the blame onto them.

Describing Trump as a “poor leader,” Pelosi told Stephanopoulos that she does not even pay attention to what the president is saying and tweeting.

“Frankly, I don’t pay that much attention to the president’s tweets against me. As I’ve said, he’s a poor leader, he’s always trying to avoid responsibility and assign blame.”

Trump has also attacked Pelosi over disagreements regarding the Paycheck Protection Program. On Friday, during a press briefing at the White House, the president said that Pelosi is “on vacation” and refusing to do her job. Trump is apparently frustrated that the United States Congress went on recess, which will last until May 4, without passing legislation for the program.

No deal has been reached because Democrats and Republicans disagree about the funding. The former want more money to go to hospitals and local governments, and the latter have insisted that the funds need to be directed to small businesses across the nation.

Pelosi told ABC News that she is contemplating whether or not to allow remote voting by proxy, adding that this would need to be done “in a bipartisan way.”

The top Democrat also discussed the possibility of reopening the country, but said that it remains unclear when the American people will be able to resume regular activity. “We’re prayerful that there will be a cure soon, that there’ll be a vaccine — that will take longer,” she said.