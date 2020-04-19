Lisa Lanceford Shows Off Toned Midsection In Black Sports Bra And Leggings For New Ab-Focused Workout

Lisa Lanceford focused on training her abs on Sunday in the most recent video series posted to her Instagram page

Rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings, the British fitness trainer started the workout with a set of high bird dog planks. As the name of the exercise indicates, Lisa started off in a plank position. Then she lifted one knee toward her chest while simultaneously pulling her opposit elbow down towards it.

In the second video, she moved on to decline mountain climbers. This move required her to place both feet on a chair as she suspended herself off the ground with her arms. Then she alternated bringing her knees toward her chest, much like the first exercise in the series.

In the third and final video, Lisa performed an exercise she called hollow body variations. She lay on her back for this one and raised her legs and arms in the air. Then she rotated her legs in a counter-clockwise direction.

In her caption, she instructed her followers to do 12 repetitions of each exercise for four rounds. There should be no breaks in between the exercises, she wrote, and each round should be followed by a 30-second rest.

The post has been liked over 20,000 times, as of this writing and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several of Lisa’s fans praised her toned physique.

“Your arms and chest muscles are gorgeous,” one person wrote. “You’ve got a well good [sic] figures!”

I know this is abs BUT LOOK AT THOSE ARMS,” another added before including a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Others seemed in awe of her advanced fitness level.

“You make it look so easy,” a third commenter wrote. “I watch you exercising and think “piece of cake” (and then I eat the cake whilst watching your vids)”

And a fourth commenter vouched for the difficulty of one of the moves Lisa included in her most recent workout videos.

“The high bird dog plank is so hard and needs so much balance,” they wrote.

Lisa also flaunted her toned midsection in a photo uploaded to Instagram just before her most recent video series. She was pictured in a black sports bra and low-slung baggy, gray sweatpants that exposed all of its chiseled definition.

That post has been liked over 40,000 times since its upload and more than 350 Instagram users have commented on it.