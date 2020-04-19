Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Announce A Quarantine Themed Wine To Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief

Recognizing that a lot of people are drinking more than they normally would, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher saw a way to raise money for a good cause.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have just announced the launch of a new quarantined themed wine they are selling to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts. The celebrity couple will be donating 100 percent of whatever they make from the wine to charities and organizations that are helping to fight against the coroanvirus pandemic, according to Today.

Kutcher and Kunis took to social media to help promote their new product. In a comical promotional Instagram video the pair filmed together, they admitted that quarantine has caused them to drink more than they typically would. During the evening after their children are in bed, the pair like to do virtual hangout sessions with friends and sip on wine. Thus, they had the idea to give others the option to purchase a bottle of wine while simultaneously making a charitable donation. They partnered with Nocking Point Wines for this project, as Kutcher explained.

“One of the things we’ve been doing in the evening while hanging out in our homes… in the evenings we like to do virtual dates and hangouts with friends. And one of the things we like to do on those virtual dates is eat, drink, share a glass of wine, reconnect. The other thing we’ve been working hard on is helping out a lot of charities. We’ve been finding charities that are focusing on getting PPE into the country, charities that are helping feed kids, businesses that are in distress.”

The wine itself is a Pinot Noir and costs $50 for two bottles with free delivery. It features a white customizable label that Kunis created herself that allows a wine drinker to write on and share what they toasting to.

Kunis went on to describe the types of organizations that the profits of this wine will benefit. The proceeds will assist families on food stamps hit particularly hard by COVID-19 as well as the many people out of work during this time. It will also help provide more medical equipment and personal protective gear for those working on the frontlines. The organizations that will be receiving the funds include GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund.

