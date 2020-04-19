Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Skimpy Gold Bikini

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showcased her incredible physique in a skimpy bikini. Though Sierra didn’t include a geotag on the post, the shot was taken in her backyard, as fans will recognize the background. She perched on a lounge chair covered with a padded cushion, and a beige wall with greenery atop it was visible behind her.

A second empty lounge chair and a small circular table with a sculpture atop it were also spotted in the snap. Sierra showcased her curves in a skimpy bikini from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that she has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The swimsuit was simple yet sexy. Two tiny triangular cups covered up some of her ample assets, although the look still showcased plenty of her cleavage, as well as a tantalizing hint of under boob. The wrinkled fabric covered her chest, and a thin string connected the two cups.

She paired the skimpy bikini top with equally minuscule bottoms. The bottoms consisted of little more than a small patch of fabric in the front, with two thin strings that stretched high over her hips. The sides were knotted along one of her hips, and her toned stomach and thighs were on full display.

Sierra added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble. She had on a pair of hoop earrings, a silver bracelet, and a chunky necklace that drew more attention to her chest. She also had on a pair of sunglasses, which she was pulling down on the bridge of her nose as she gazed off into the distance. A small silver belly button ring was also visible.

Sierra’s long blond locks were pulled back in a messy bun and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap. The post racked up over 33,500 likes within just 48 minutes, and also received 297 comments from her eager fans.

“Beauty,” one fan said simply, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“You look fantastic darling,” another fan said.

“Sun goddess,” one follower commented.

“Perfect body,” another added, admiring Sierra’s curves.

Sierra has kept her eager fans entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she stretched out across a bed covered in white linens while rocking a colorful ensemble, also from Fashion Nova. The look was a set that consisted of a skimpy crop top and matching miniskirt that left little to the imagination.