‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Exciting Returns Bring Huge Storylines

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the upcoming episodes reveal that there will be some very exciting returns for fans to enjoy.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Brandon Barash back on the show this week. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Stefan DiMera, but all may not be as it appears when Barash makes his big return to Salem.

One person who will be stunned and delighted to see Stefan’s face again will be his former wife, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) The scenes were Gabi first lays eyes on Stefan again are sure to have fans talking all week long.

Meanwhile, Soap Dirt is reporting that viewers will also see Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) return to the soap opera. It seems that Rex will show up in Paris, where Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) is currently hiding with baby Rachel.

Fans know that Sarah took off with the little girl after finding out that the child wasn’t her daughter, Mickey, and that her baby had died shortly after birth and been switched at the hospital with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) little girl.

Rex could help talk some sense into Sarah about kidnapping the child. However, he may also be willing to help her hide out while Brady and Kristen frantically search for her in order to get their daughter back.

Meanwhile, the outlet also reveals that the character of Zoey Burge, who is currently played by actress Kelly Thiebaud, will soon have a brand new face.

Thiebaud reportedly dropped out of the role after landing a gig on ABC’s Station 19, and fans will see actress Alyshia Ochse take over the role.

Of course, while there will be exciting returns for fans to drool over in the coming days, there will also be more goodbyes. Fan favorite couple Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and his wife Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) will leave Salem yet again.

Tony and Anna are much too busy and uninterested in the DiMera family business to stick around Salem. They’ve lost countless years together in their relationship thanks to Stefano DiMera, and they are now making up for lost time by traveling the world together and simply enjoying each other’s company.

However, Days of Our Lives fans likely haven’t seen the last of them. They tend to pop in and out whenever they’re ready for a visit, or they’re needed back home for some reason.