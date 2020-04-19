Lily Ermak Uses Bedding To Create A Strapless Dress For Instagram’s ‘Quarantine Pillow Challenge’

Russian model Lily Ermak is making the most of the global lockdown by participating in hilarious social media challenges.

Taking to her page on Sunday, April 19, Lily posted a set of pictures in which she could be seen wearing a large white pillow that she fastened around her waist with a black-and-gold Gucci belt. Lily used bedding to create an outfit to participate in the “quarantine pillow challenge” which has been trending on Instagram lately.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that rendered her face a flawless finish. Lily dusted her cheeks with a shimmery coral blush, opted for a dark mauve shade of lipstick and matching eyeshadow. She sported heavily-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and finished off her makeup application with well-defined, dark eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms. In terms of accessories, Lily ramped up the glamour by opting for gold drop earrings. She also sported a maroon, faux fur pom-pom ring together with matching slippers.

Lily shared four pictures from the photoshoot. In the caption, she asked her fans to pick their favorite one.

In the first snap, she could be seen standing straight. She touched her hair, held a glass of wine in her hands, parted her lips and gazed at the camera. In the second one, she stood on a treadmill, tilted her head and flashed a soft smile. In the third pic, which was an up-close shot, Lily struck a side pose and lifted her chin. In the fourth and last photo, she flashed a smile and looked away from the camera.

Within eight hours of posting, the snaps garnered more than 14,000 likes. Lily’s fans also flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus messages in which they praised her beauty.

“Omg, you are the most beautiful woman in the world!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You have proven that no matter what you wear or not wear, you will always remain the most stunning model on IG,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, I am in love with your eyes and beautiful lips. You are truly a work of art!” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “so delicious,” “hilarious yet sexy,” and “my queen,” to express their admiration for Lily.

Aside from her admirers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Gayana Rubin.