Laci Kay Somers Sizzles In Pink Lingerie In Sexy New Video

Laci Kay Somers brought the heat in her latest Instagram post, sharing a sexy video of herself tugging at her underwear. The sultry upload was filmed at the edge of her bed, making the clip even more risqué.

The model wore a matching bra-and-panty set, the lingerie a carnation pink color. The low-cut bra criss-crossed across her chest, flaunting her buxom bust and ample curves. As she moved around, she almost spilled out of the tiny top. The underwear rode up super high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure and the side of her derriere.

Laci’s midriff was on full display, and her diamond belly button ring sparkled in the light. She wore a silver nameplate necklace.

In the video, Laci brushed her icy platinum hair to the side and twirled it with her hand. She smiled at the lens, pearly white teeth glinting, tugging her panties up even higher as she sat on her knees. She then leaned forward, closer to the camera. She pressed her arms against the side of her chest, emphasizing her voluptuous bust.

She put her tongue between her teeth, sticking it out, and winked one eye, coyly flirting with the camera.

Her blond-gray hair cascaded down her shoulders in long, voluminous waves that fell past her bust.

Laci used an Instagram filter that had pink hearts floating above her head.

Her makeup palette matched her rosy color scheme. Laci’s light brown brows arched high over her eyes, shaped and filled in with pencil. She wore a light pink shadow on her lids, which emphasized her blue eyes. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. Her cheeks were brushed with a warm, pink blush. She wore a glossy pink lip on her plump pout.

At the time of this writing, the sensual post racked up 265,000 views, close to 106,000 likes, and more than 1,720 comments.

Laci’s fans were eager to compliment the model’s latest look, and they flocked to the comments section of the image to flood her with messages of praise and rows of emoji.

“Beautiful as always babe hope your [sic] staying safe,” wrote one fan, adding two red hearts and two smiley faces blowing kisses.

“Your beauty is beyond compare,” said a second social media user, punctuating their comment with a red heart.

“@lacikaysomers I swear you are the best thing to see every morning,” commented a third follower.

“WOW,” declared a fourth fan, writing their response in all-caps. They also added a flame emoji for effect.