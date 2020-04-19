Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Cleavage And Curvy Hips In Revealing Top And Miniskirt

American fitness model Katya Elise Henry captivated fans once more on social media after she posted a new revealing snapshot of herself on Sunday, April 19. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 7.4 million followers as it quickly became a hit.

The 25-year-old bombshell glowed as she was photographed indoors inside of what appeared to be her bedroom. Katya took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. She posed with her hand on her hip and held up a Blessed Protein shake. Katya exuded a playful and happy vibe as she kept her eyes closed and smiled widely. Her long brunette locks, which were styled in loose waves, cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder.

Katya added a touch of glamour to the look by wearing a full face of makeup that included foundation, bronzer, filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, mascara, a light pink lipgloss, blush and eyeshadow. However, it was her killer figure that stole the show, as she displayed her curves in a revealing two-piece ensemble.

Up Top, Katya rocked a long-sleeved gray zip-up sweater that she left mostly unzipped. The garment, which tightly hugged her assets and exposed plenty of cleavage, exuded sexiness as she opted to go braless underneath.

Katya combined the top with a matching gray miniskirt that did not leave much to the imagination. The tiny garment was skintight as it flaunted the model’s curvaceous hips and pert derriere.

She finished the look off with a belly ring, small hoop earrings, and long polished white nails.

In the post’s caption, Katya promoted Blessed Protein, a health and fitness supplement company she is partnered up with, and provided her followers with a discount code for their website and products.

The sizzling photo was met with a great deal of approval from the model’s followers as it amassed more than 66,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 600 followers also relayed their thoughts in the comments section, mainly to shower the beauty with compliments on her figure, looks, and revealing outfit.

“Iconic outfit,” one fan commented.

“You are fire,” a second fan added.

“So beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in,

“This is so cute,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

