‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Stefan Returns, Kristen Stabs Victor

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers suggest that there will be a ton of shocking drama to keep fans interesting this week.

In the weekly promo video, fans can see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) looking completely stunned as she calls out for her late husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Gabi has been missing Stefan like crazy since his death, and when she believes she sees his face again she’ll be in a state of shock and confusion.

Meanwhile, Zoey will tell Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) that he’ll never win custody of David because he already has Evan (Brock Kelly) as his biological father. She’ll also drop a huge bombshell on Rafe, revealing that she’ll be pursuing custody of the little boy as his aunt.

In addition, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) will be on the run with little Rachel after learning that she was actually the daughter of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), and not her own daughter Mickey.

Sarah can’t bare the though of losing the little girl that she’s been raising as her own child for nearly a year. So, after she found out that the child didn’t belong to her she snapped and took off on the Titan jet with the little girl in tow.

In the clip, Sarah tells the baby that she’s never going to let anyone take her away from her. However, she gets nervous when she hears a knock at her door. Will she go down for kidnapping when this is all said and done?

In one of the most shocking moments from the weekly preview, Kristen is seen confronting Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) about the baby switch. She appears to be furious as she looks him in the eye and rips into him for stealing her child and making her believe that her daughter had died.

Kristen is seen holding a knife in her hand and shockingly stabs it into Victor’s midsection. Since Kristen has turned over a new leaf and must continue to keep up her good behavior if she wants to get her daughter back and keep her relationship with Brady, this scene is likely some sort of dream or fantasy that she’ll have.

Days of Our Lives is promising fans that the week will be so packed full of scandal and drama that they’re not going to want to miss a day of the action by skipping an episode in this week’s lineup.