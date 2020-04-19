WWE News: Another Superstar Confirms Release, Says He Was Also In A Car Accident

The past few days have seen several WWE superstars and employees released from their contracts, but one of the released talents experienced extra misfortune. As documented by Sportskeeda, Dan Matha revealed that he was also involved in a car accident which saw him “ejected” through the window of his vehicle.

The former NXT superstar shared some graphic images on Twitter, one of which showed a cut and stitches on his head. Another picture showed the remains of his car, which looked totaled following the crash. While Matha appears to have emerged from the accident relatively unscathed considering how much worse it could have been, he is quite beat up at the time of this writing.

Matha confirmed that he’s “alive and well” and he promised to share the whole story with fans on an upcoming live stream. He also appears to be handling his week of bad luck quite well, even though he lost his job and car within a matter of days.

Some of the former NXT superstar’s followers lent their support as well. “Sending good thoughts and good energy to you,” wrote one follower. Another stated that he’d been blessed and believes that God was watching over him. The general consensus was positive toward Matha, and hopefully he makes a speedy recovery.

Matha is also the latest name to be announced as part of the black-and-gold brand’s mass releases. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, seven other talents were let go over the weekend, and it is believed more will follow in the coming days. The company is trimming the roster in an effort to contend with the current economic climate, and the decision has been unpopular across the wrestling industry.

Of course, Matha being released probably won’t shock many wrestling fans as he wasn’t a household name in the company yet. While he was a regular at NXT live events, he didn’t appear on the weekly television show all that often.

Matha joined WWE in 2015 and struggled to gain momentum in NXT. He tagged with Riddick Moss as part of The Outliers in 2019, but the team was short-lived. He also accompanied Charlotte Flair to the ring along with several other NXT stars during her WrestleMania 34 entrance, which is perhaps his biggest main roster claim to fame.

However, he also competed at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia back in 2018. He was a participant in the titular 50-man match, though he was only in it to make up numbers and didn’t make a huge impression.