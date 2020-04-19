‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Gets Shocking News, Orpheus Causes Trouble

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 20, 2020 reveal that there will be big drama to kick off a brand new week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) get shocking news. Rafe will be stunned to learn that Evan Frears aka Christian Maddox’s (Brock Kelly) lawyer, Zoey, will be suing him for custody of little David.

This will come as a big surprise to Rafe, who will likely be very confused about the news. However, he’ll then learn that Zoey is not just Evan’s lawyer, but she’s also his sister and the biological aunt of David.

Of course, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) is also a biological uncle to David, as his late sister Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause) was David’s mother. So, there are a lot of players that could be in contention for getting custody of David if a huge battle were to happen.

Meanwhile, Evan and Zoey’s father, Orpheus, is on the loose in Salem yet again after being released from jail. This means that he’ll be free to induce panic in many residents. He’s already broken into Rafe’s house and tried to get his hands on David, and it seems that he’ll set his sights on Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) next.

Orpheus will go visit Marlena, who has been struggling with the fear that she feels about him being alive and back in town. When she sees him show up at her door she’ll likely be terrified.

However, Marlena won’t be the only person who is scared to see Orpheus again. Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) will share her anxiety over the situation. Thankfully, Jen will have her loving husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) to help comfort her and ease her fears.

Meanwhile, fans will also see Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) make a surprising decision regarding Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). Steve only recently regained his memories and when he did he found out that he and Kayla were not only divorced, but that she had moved on romantically with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

Both men have declared that they are in love with Kayla and want to be in a relationship with her, which they are willing to fight for. However, it seems that Steve may come up with something to help his plan along.

Days of Our Lives fans will see Kayla face some tough decisions as the weeks roll on in Salem.