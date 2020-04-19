Lauren Drain Goes Makeup Free In Stunning Instagram Snap

“The World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain surprised her 3.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she showed off her natural beauty. Lauren got open and honest and opted to reveal her makeup free, filter free face to her audience as part of a challenge to do so.

The snap was a close-up, and Lauren appeared to have taken a selfie, as she had one arm extended towards the camera. Her long blond locks were parted in a deep side part, and they tumbled down her chest in soft waves. She tucked some hair behind her ears as she looked at the camera with a big smile on her face.

Lauren kept her ensemble simple, and opted for a lilac tank top with a figure-hugging fit. The top was a cropped length, so a sliver of her toned stomach was visible before the waistband of her bottoms started. The top had a somewhat high neckline that obscured her cleavage, and she added a simple bit of sparkle with a gold necklace.

Her sculpted arms and shoulders looked incredible in the shot, and she absolutely radiated natural beauty. Her blue eyes looked gorgeous, despite the lack of lashes, mascara or eyeliner, and her skin looked flawless. Her bold brows still framed her eyes beautifully, and she looked stunning in the picture.

In the caption of the post, Lauren gave her fans a bit of insight into her thought process by sharing some of her insecurities. She mentioned to her fans that, while she felt “more confident” with a bit of makeup on, that she wanted to show a good example for her baby daughter by embracing a makeup-free look occasionally.

Lauren encouraged several other Instagram models to share their own makeup-free shots, and her followers absolutely loved the gorgeous snap. The post racked up over 14,900 likes within just three hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, who Lauren tagged in the caption. The post also received 603 comments from her fans within the same time period.

“You are a natural beauty,” one follower said.

“You look so much younger!! Definitely a good look,” another fan commented.

“Yes girl!! Rock it!! Your freckles are seriously the CUTEST too! Way to inspire others,” one follower said.

“Gorgeous on the inside and out!” another added.

Lauren loves to flaunt her fit physique for her eager followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she showcased her sculpted body in a sexy black sports bra and high-waisted leggings. Her curves were on full display in the look, and she posed with a probiotic supplement she was taking.