Osmariel Villalobos Shows Off Her Perfect Model Bod In See-Through Lace Lingerie

Venezuelan TV show host and model Osmariel Villalobos took to her Instagram page on Sunday, April 19, and treated her 3.4 million followers to a steamy photograph.

In the picture, Osmariel could be seen rocking a black lace lingerie set that allowed her to show off her amazing physique. She not only flaunted her cleavage, her sexy legs, and her taut stomach but also flashed a glimpse of her nipples. The snap can be viewed on Instagram.

Staying true to her style, she wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She opted for a nude shade of lipstick, pink blush, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined dark eyebrows. She also had her manicured nails painted with a white polish.

Osmariel wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and left bosom.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami Florida. Osmariel struck a pose while sitting on her bed, slightly tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

Osmariel included a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that a self-confident woman is not afraid to live alone. Instead, she is afraid to hang out with the wrong people.

Osmariel also revealed that her sexy lingerie was from Victoria’s Secret. In the end, she tagged her makeup artist Roberto Ramos and photographer Elm Diaz in the post for acknowledgment.

Within four hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 65,000 likes. Her fans also took to the comments section and posted more than a thousand messages to praise her sexy body and beautiful facial features.

“Happy Sunday, my precious! you are a brave and hard-working woman, so you will always achieve what you want. Love you,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are very beautiful and a top model in the truest sense of the word. Keep rocking,” another user chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful model in Venezuela,” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised Osmariel’s hot ensemble.

“Omg, this lingerie looks super sexy on you! Simply the sexiest!” they wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “pure perfection,” “absolutely amazing,” and “hottie,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her regular fans, many models, influencers, and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snap, including Mariam Habach Santucci and Maria Teresa Iannuzzo.