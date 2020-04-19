Gov. Jay Inslee: Donald Trump Tweets ‘Could Inspire People To Ignore Things That Could Save Their Lives’

In an interview with ABC News broadcast on Sunday, Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington warned that President Donald Trump‘s support for protesters seeking to “liberate” their states could put lives in danger.

Speaking with This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos, Inslee said he “can’t remember” any president ever voicing support for protesters and encouraging them to break the law. “It’s dangerous, because it could inspire people to ignore things that could save their lives,” he said.

According to Inslee, Trump is undermining his own administration’s effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. “The president is asking people ‘please ignore Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, please ignore my own guidelines I set forth,” the governor said.

Earlier this week, Trump sent out a series of Twitter messages, voicing support for the demonstrators in the states of Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia. Gathered in large groups, the protesters — some of them, apparently, Trump supporters — demanded that governors loosen social distancing restrictions.

The president repeatedly expressed support for the demonstrators at the White House press briefing on Friday and then again on Saturday, urging the governors to loosen restrictions. Trump also said that Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to violate the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, encouraging protesters to voice their concerns.

Acknowledging that some states are looking to move forward with reopening their economies, Inslee said that Washington will proceed carefully, and that citizens are still being encouraged to stay at home. The governor conceded that Washingtonians are “very anxious,” especially those who haven’t been able to keep their jobs, but said that the state still has more work to do.

“We still haven’t gotten the curve going down, we’re still plateaued, if you will,” he said, adding that Washington’s strategy is to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases as much as possible, and then proceed with widespread testing.

The governor also discussed the 2020 presidential election. It is all but certain that the coronavirus will not go away by November, so Democrats have been calling for an expansion of the vote-by-mail program, in order to ensure voters don’t have to expose themselves to risk in order to cast a ballot.

Trump has voiced opposition to to mail-in voting, arguing that it would lead to voter fraud. Inslee pushed back against the suggestion, calling vote-by-mail the “easiest, safest, most reliable voting there is.”

“We should increase voter participation any way we can. Oregon has led this effort. It’s been fantastic. Virtually, no fraud. Increased participation. People love it,” Inslee said.