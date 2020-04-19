Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Cleavage While Working Out In A Pink Sports Bra And White Leggings

Lindsey's cute pet pooch made a cameo in her video.

Lindsey Pelas made working out look alluring by flaunting her famous cleavage during one of her sweat sessions. On Sunday, the curvaceous model took to Instagram to show her fans a few of the exercises that she incorporates into her fitness routines, and she looked glamorous for her full-body workout.

Lindsey’s video was a promotion for Redline Energy drink. For the shoot, she rocked a dusky rose racerback sports bra. The garment had a low scoop neck that put her voluptuous cleavage on full display. She was also wearing a pair of skintight white leggings with a scrunch-butt back that highlighted her curvy derriere. The leggings featured Bang Energy branding on the waistband, thighs, and seat.

Lindsey was wearing her blond hair pulled back in a low bun. Her beauty look included nude lipstick, eye shadow in muted earthy tones, bronze contour on her cheeks, and dark mascara on her long, lush lashes. The model’s tanned skin look flawless with a subtle glow.

Most of Lindsey’s exercises were low-impact. She began with a few body-weight squats, which were filmed from the side to show off her flat, sculpted stomach and athletic thighs. She then got her heart pumping with some jumping jacks. Up next were bicep curls with three-pound weights. Lindsey was using a pair of pink dumbbells that matched her sports bra. She used the same weights to perform a set of deadlifts.

Lindsey concluded her circuit by focusing on her abs. After doing a set of side plank crunches, she celebrated a job well done by cuddling her cute pet pooch and giving the fluffy white canine a little smooch.

Lindsey’s workout was filmed in a clear space in front of her kitchen, making it ideal for those who are currently being forced to exercise at home.

As of this writing, Lindsey’s workout video has racked up over 8,000 likes from her amorous admirers.

“That body is just unreal,” read one response to her post.

“Look at those guns. I don’t want to mess with you lol,” another fan wrote, referencing Lindsey’s pose at the beginning of the video.

“Looking good! Keep up the exercise,” a third admirer remarked.

“You really need to post a before and after since you got serious about working out you’ve changed dramatically,” a fourth commenter suggested.

Lindsey’s videos often show her working out or flaunting her curves in tiny bikinis, but she showed off her comedic chops in the Bang Energy promo that she shared last week. She went on a date at home with a houseplant, turned her living room into a dance club for one, and broke up with the houseplant.